Arthur Eugene McCarthy (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Eugene McCarthy.
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM 87109
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arthur Eugene McCarthy



McCarthy,

Arthur Eugene

passed away

April 20, 2019. He was born in Omaha, NE on August 13, 1934, to

Arthur L. and

Dorothy Gilmore McCarthy. In

1952, he joined the USAF and served four years at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix. After he was discharged, he graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago and accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories in 1958. He retired in January 1990, and for 25 years owned a successful jewelry business, All That Glitters. Art was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed 44 years, 4 months, and 28 days of sobriety. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; son, David McCarthy; daughter, Mickey McCarthy; and grandchildren, Dustin McCarthy, Gabriella McCarthy, and Richard Shepard. He was preceded in

death by his parents, and son Michael. The family would like to

extend a special thanks to the

staff of

Mayberry Senior Services and Anna Kaseman Hospice for the wonderful care that Art received.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010 In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Arthur 's honor to a . To view additional information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
funeral home direction icon
Donations