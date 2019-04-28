Arthur Eugene McCarthy
McCarthy,
Arthur Eugene
passed away
April 20, 2019. He was born in Omaha, NE on August 13, 1934, to
Arthur L. and
Dorothy Gilmore McCarthy. In
1952, he joined the USAF and served four years at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix. After he was discharged, he graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago and accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories in 1958. He retired in January 1990, and for 25 years owned a successful jewelry business, All That Glitters. Art was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed 44 years, 4 months, and 28 days of sobriety. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; son, David McCarthy; daughter, Mickey McCarthy; and grandchildren, Dustin McCarthy, Gabriella McCarthy, and Richard Shepard. He was preceded in
death by his parents, and son Michael. The family would like to
extend a special thanks to the
staff of
Mayberry Senior Services and Anna Kaseman Hospice for the wonderful care that Art received.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010 In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Arthur 's honor to a .
www.danielsfuneral.com
