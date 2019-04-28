Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Eugene McCarthy. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Memorial service 2:00 PM Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Eugene McCarthyMcCarthy,Arthur Eugenepassed awayApril 20, 2019. He was born in Omaha, NE on August 13, 1934, toArthur L. andDorothy Gilmore McCarthy. In1952, he joined the USAF and served four years at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix. After he was discharged, he graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago and accepted a position at Sandia National Laboratories in 1958. He retired in January 1990, and for 25 years owned a successful jewelry business, All That Glitters. Art was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed 44 years, 4 months, and 28 days of sobriety. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; son, David McCarthy; daughter, Mickey McCarthy; and grandchildren, Dustin McCarthy, Gabriella McCarthy, and Richard Shepard. He was preceded indeath by his parents, and son Michael. The family would like toextend a special thanks to thestaff ofMayberry Senior Services and Anna Kaseman Hospice for the wonderful care that Art received.Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 505-821-0010 In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Arthur 's honor to a . To view additional information or leave a condolence please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019

