1/1
Barbara Shiplet
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Cecille Shiplet



Barbara Cecille Shiplet, passed away at her home on Oct 14th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene B. Shiplet, her son Jeffrey Russell and her grandson Joshua Reazin. Surviving family includes her daughters Jillian Russell and Pamela Russell, grandchildren; Briana Ramirez, Cameron Olguin, Carlos Reazin, Lillia Smith, Tamara Russell Czwartacky, Emily Olguin, Clint Russell and Lauren Russell. She also had six great-grandchildren.

Barbara was born Barbara Cecille Fitts in De Smet, SD in 1935. She graduated High School in 1953 and then married Roger W. Russell. They then moved to Albuquerque N.M. where they lived and raised their three children. Interment occurred October 19th, 2020 where she was laid to rest next to her husband Gene at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved