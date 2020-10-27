Barbara Cecille Shiplet







Barbara Cecille Shiplet, passed away at her home on Oct 14th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene B. Shiplet, her son Jeffrey Russell and her grandson Joshua Reazin. Surviving family includes her daughters Jillian Russell and Pamela Russell, grandchildren; Briana Ramirez, Cameron Olguin, Carlos Reazin, Lillia Smith, Tamara Russell Czwartacky, Emily Olguin, Clint Russell and Lauren Russell. She also had six great-grandchildren.



Barbara was born Barbara Cecille Fitts in De Smet, SD in 1935. She graduated High School in 1953 and then married Roger W. Russell. They then moved to Albuquerque N.M. where they lived and raised their three children. Interment occurred October 19th, 2020 where she was laid to rest next to her husband Gene at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Albuquerque, NM.





