Betty Self
Betty Self, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born to George W. and Bertha Porter in Oklahoma. She moved to NM in 1951 where she married Ray Ayers and had a daughter, Raeann (Bill) Pourroy.
Betty married her soulmate, Paul Self, in 1982. They moved to Rio Rancho in 1996 where they enjoyed the "country" living including all the wildlife and beautiful hot air balloons. Betty joined the Order of Eastern Star in 1953. She held many offices including Worthy Matron of San Marcial in 1969 and the Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of NM in 1989.
Betty was preceded in death by both husbands; her parents; her sisters, Lela, Vesta and Floye; her only brother, Jim; and grandson, Brian Charlson. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Raeann, and husband, Bill; step-daughter, Sheila Rought (William); step-son, Randy Self; daughter-in-law, Gail Walker; 3 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, and their families.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date after lifting pandemic restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Meadowlark Senior Center in Rio Rancho, Road Runner Food Bank, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.