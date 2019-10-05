Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Phillip Gutierrez. View Sign Service Information Yaksich-Long Funeral Home 1310 S 2Nd St Raton , NM 87740 (575)-445-2622 Rosary 7:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Springer , NM View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Springer , NM View Map Interment Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Phillip Gutierrez







Carlos Phillip Gutierrez, husband, father, printer, statesman, Korean War Veteran, carpenter, entrepreneur, and consummate jokester and storyteller passed from this life to join his beloved Valentina on September 30, 2019 with family by his side.



Dad was born on November 27, 1931 to Jose Hilario Gutierrez and Eloisa Olona Gutierrez in Springer, NM. Except for his time in the Unites States Air Force, he spent his entire life in Springer.



He attended elementary school at the St. Joseph's Catholic school where an errand he ran for the Sisters landed Dad his first job and began a lifelong love of printing. He was 11 years old. From that day on, he worked at the Tribune. He truly loved everything about the shop and about printing, often saying he had ink in his veins.



In July, 1951, he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. Dad spent time at Lackland AFB, Texas, Berkstrom AFB, Texas, Matagorda Island, Camp Gordon, Georgia, Carswell AFB, Texas, Misawa AFB, Japan, and Goose Bay AFB, Labrador, Canada. Dad was an Air Police, responsible for guarding the airplanes. When on leave from the service, he came home to Springer to work at the Tribune. If he wasn't close to home, he pursued any opportunity to print, even in Japan, because "printing is printing, even if it is in Japanese." As part of his training he learned to speak Japanese, a talent with which he surprised many people.



When his term of service ended in July, 1955, he returned to Springer and by chance met his sister-in-law's cousin, Valentina Duran, from Hoehne, CO. After their first date to the Colfax County Fair Dance, they became a couple and were married on August 25, 1956. Dad continued to work at the Tribune even as the newlyweds started to raise their family. Eventually, they had 6 daughters: Mary Grace, Marie Adele, Eloisa Kay, Lorraine, Dolores, and Nancy.



Mom and Dad began working side by side at the Tribune in 1972, when Dad purchased the Tribune. During this time, Dad became involved in local politics, running for the Springer School Board successfully and running for and being re-elected multiple times as Municipal Judge, eventually serving as judge for over 20 years. He was elected to the Town Council, serving for 12 years and also was appointed by Governor Bruce King to the Juvenile Parole Board. Dad's dedication to helping others was also on display in his 64 years as a member of the American Legion, post 92, serving as commander on many occasions. Post 92 often raised money for scholarships and to send students to Boy's and Girl's State.



Dad and mom printed, purchased and ran the Zia Theater, and, ever the entrepreneur, operated an Arcade called the Glad Youth Center, where young people could come and hang out in a safe and fun environment.



Eventually, Dad and Mom sold the theater, closed the Youth Center, only running the Tribune side by side, 24/7. It was during this slower time, that Dad took up woodworking, something he had always done on a smaller scale. Dad liked making sawdust, as we all called it, but he produced beautiful rocking animals (and the occasional rocking motorcycle and Chevy).



Dad and Mom successfully helped all 5 of their daughters graduate from college, having one or two children in college continuously from 1975 to 1994.



In August, 2011, Mom fell ill and passed away on May 11, 2012. We all wondered how Dad would cope, losing the love of his life, his partner in every facet of his life after nearly 56 years of marriage. But, as Dad and Mom always felt, this world is for the living, so he made the most of every moment.



Whether it was getting bleu cheese in Taos (code name for visiting the casino), making road trips to visit his daughters, or to see his beloved Colorado Buffs play football, he was constantly on the go. Dad also increased his woodworking. His rocking animal "herd" grew to quite the large number. When people asked if they could purchase them, he said no, but they could have one for a donation to the building fund at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Springer, his lifelong parish.



Four or five years ago, Dad started to have Sunday night get-togethers with friends to enjoy dinner and a few glasses of wine. This evening of fun soon took a name, The Sunday Night Toasting Club. This lively group of friends toasted any worthy event, even if it was just dropping your fork. It was a gathering that was dear to Dad and all who attended.



Dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October, 2018 and fought a good fight for nearly a year. Dad had a saying, taught to him by a friend while in the service. He learned it in Portuguese and in English, "If I should die laughing, why not? For I was born crying."



Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Con, Arthur, Louis, and Gilbert and by his sisters Tonita, Josie, and Alice. He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Eloisa Kay, his beloved wife and life partner, Valentina, and his son-in-law, Fred Smigiel.



Dad is survived by his daughters, Mary Grace Smigiel (Fred) of Littleton CO and children, Fred and Jessica; Marie Baca (Phil) of Tucson, AZ and children Carlos, AJ (Margaux), and Juan (Kayla); Lorraine Gutierrez of Broomfield, CO and daughter Latasha; Dolores DeHerrera (Ted) of Albuquerque, NM and stepson Robert; and Nancy Suazo (Toby) of Espanola, NM and children Amadeo, Joaquin, and Olivia. Dad was proud to have 3 great grandchildren, Paola (Juan and Kayla) and Arius and Atticus (Latasha). Dad is survived by his sister Lucy of Amalia, NM, by dear friend Linda of Springer, NM, and is also survived by so many friends, nieces, and nephews, too numerous to name, but so very treasured.



Our thanks to Dr. Loretta Conder for her care and friendship, to Dr. Chan and the staff at Christus St. Vincent Cancer Center, especially Christopher, Yami, Carolyn, Alice, Jennifer, Andrea, Tim, Marilyn, and so many who helped Dad in his battle. A special thank you to Mark Kear at Santa Fe Suites for his generosity and kindness. Finally, thank you to Nurse Addie, Nurse Celeste, Ashley, and Ben from Ambercare Hospice, who guided and helped Dad on the final leg of his earthly journey.



Rosary will be recited on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Springer and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 11, 2019 at 10 am, also at St. Joseph's. Interment will follow immediately after mass. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Joseph's Catholic Church Building Fund, 605 5th St, Springer, NM 87747.



"Dilly, Dilly and Grace"



Godspeed, Dad. Glad you are home.



All our love, Mary Grace, Marie, Lorraine, Dolores, and Nancy. Arrangements and celebration of love for Carlos Phillip Gutierrez are under the direction of the Yaksich-Long Funeral of Raton, NM.



