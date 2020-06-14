Carol S. Davis
Carol S. Davis passed away on June 8, 2020. Born January 29, 1955 to Charles and Betty Sherred. She is survived by two sons, Isaac and Charles. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.May she rest in peace. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.