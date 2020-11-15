Corrine O'Guin







A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Corrine O'Guin passed away at the age of 94. Born in Milwaukee, she was a resident of Albuquerque since 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband OE and her son Douglas. She is survived by her children Sharyn, Christine, Patricia, and Jefforey; her grandchildren Michael, Erin, Jonathan, and Kelsey; and her great-grandchildren Bryan, Joshua, Liam, Kiera, and Genevieve.



She was a loving, strong, intelligent, creative woman who knew her own mind. She had a sharp wit and cutting sense of humor and never failed to endear herself and charm her way into one's heart. She inspired others to achieve their dreams, put others first, and in many ways was ahead of her time. Dedicated to the comfort, care, and welfare of patients, she worked diligently as a registered nurse until age 80. An avid lover of nature's children, birds and homeless animals could always find a meal or refuge with her. Our family celebrates her life and will cherish the love, memories, and many years we shared and we take extreme comfort in the knowledge that we have each been truly enriched and fortunate to have loved and been loved by such a remarkable and wonderful individual.



Per her wishes, private services for the family will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a tribute gift be made in her name to Animal Humane New Mexico.





