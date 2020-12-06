1/1
Daryl Streeter
Daryl Streeter



Longtime Albuquerque resident, Daryl Streeter, 71, passed away November 18, 2020, following a long illness. Born in Rochester, NY, on April 9, 1949, Daryl grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where he graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School. He was named his graduating class's "Class Character." Following high school, Daryl attended Macon Georgia Junior College. Daryl toured the country in the 1970s and 80s as a professional photographer, eventually settling in Albuquerque. He loved Albuquerque, especially for its beautiful weather. In Albuquerque, he quickly became an active member of Albuquerque's theatrical community as an actor, singer, dancer, and director for several of Albuquerque's theater companies, including Musical Theatre Southwest, Landmark Musicals and The Adobe Theater. A big fan of Lucille Ball, he created and maintained a Lucille Ball website. He loved film editing. He had a passion for it and he created numerous You-Tube videos. Daryl passed peacefully in his sleep, attended by family and friends. He is survived by his brother, Douglas Streeter, a niece and nephew, and his Lover/Life Partner of 36 years, Stanley Miranda.

A virtual memorial service is planned for Wednesday, December 9 at noon. For information, contact Reverend Pearl Gabaldon at abqweddingchapel.com, 505-243-LOVE (5683).

If you would like to honor Daryl, make a donation to Albuquerque's Sandia Preparatory Middle School.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Your sunny spirit, your imagination, your clever artistry... made the world a better place. I'm glad for the times our paths were woven together! Mike Lash
Mike Lash
Friend
