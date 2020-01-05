Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Robson Rembold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris J. (Robson) RemboldDoris Robson Rembold, 89, formerly of Greenville, PA, passed away peacefully at her residence in Albuquerque on December 14, 2019. Born August 14, 1930, in Jackson Center, PA, to the late Ralph and Mildred Robson, she was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William. Doris and Bill moved to Greenville, PA, in 1959. Where Doris worked as a teller for First National Bank. She and Bill were longtime members of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. Following their retirements in 1992, Doris and Bill travelled around the country in their RV before making a home in Albuquerque, NM in 2008. Doris is survived by her sister, Edwina Frampton (late Walter) of Pittsburgh, PA, and a brother Thomas Robson (Betty) of Smithfield, VA. She is also survived by her four sons, Rick Rembold (Ginger) of Baker City, OR, Rob Rembold (Karen) of Pittsburgh, PA, Randy Rembold (Patty) of Edgewood, NM, and Rod Rembold of Greenville, PA; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in Greenville PA. at a later date. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 5, 2020

