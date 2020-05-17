Duane "Richard" Dill
Duane "Richard" Dill, died unexpectedly on April 30, 2020, at home in Albuquerque at the age of 81 years. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 49 years and three children: Kristoffer and Kariena of Albuquerque, and Kish, wife Kimberly, and grandsons Brandon and Chase of Broomfield, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Cindy Lewis and husband Wayne of Jemez Springs, New Mexico, and brothers Kenneth and wife Jane of Independence, Kansas, and Dwight of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Duane met his wife at a young adults' church social on July 20, 1969, where they watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. The magic of that night was reflected in the love and devotion he had for Margaret. They married the next summer at Margaret's childhood home in Iowa, and Duane was looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary this July.
Duane grew up in Independence, Kansas, and moved to Albuquerque to attend the University of New Mexico. After graduating from UNM, he joined the Peace Corp in 1962 and served two years in East Pakistan. He then returned to New Mexico and began a long career as a science teacher retiring from Laguna-Acoma High School in 1995. He maintained tight relationships with the Laguna community throughout his life often joining them for feast days or hosting them for visits at Explora.
In 1999 he began his second career as a science educator at Explora Science Center, where he made many close friends and spent some of the happiest years of his life. Duane was a perfect match for Explora and their philosophy of learning. His passion was teaching and inspiring young minds to be inquiring, independent thinkers. Through his outreach work at Explora he brought hands-on science demonstrations to schools throughout the state. He officially retired in 2018 but continued volunteering - training new volunteers, helping with camps, and going on outreaches - until the end of his life.
In addition to his science-teaching career, Duane was a lifelong learner and had many interests and talents. Among these were gardening, walking in the foothills, drawing, painting, singing, acting, and seeing the science in the world around him. His children will always cherish their memories of discovering the wonders of the world with Dad.
Duane's grandchildren brought him tremendous joy. He visited them often in Colorado, texted regularly, and shared silly jokes and nature photographs.
We, Duane's family, are grateful to our extended family, friends and community who have found ways to share their love and memories with us. We are comforted to know that your hearts beat with ours as we grieve the loss of Duane/Dad/Grandpa D./Uncle Duane/Mr. Dill.
Memorials may be made to the Duane Dill Memorial Education Fund at Explora Science Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, using the following link: https://esccma.explora.us/Donation.aspx?CR=DILL. Mailing address: Explora, 1701 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.