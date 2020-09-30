1/1
Esther Helweg
Esther M. Helweg



"I've had a wonderful life!" Those are the words we often heard from our Mom. Esther Marie Helweg was born November 17, 1931 to William A. Farmer and Mary Farmer. She grew up in the Edgewood, NM area working in the bean fields of her family's farm. She graduated from Stanley High School as valedictorian and was one of the first women at the age of 16 to attend the National 4-H Conference in Chicago winning awards for tractor maintenance.

She married Tommy R. Helweg in 1950 and they raised four daughters while building their business. They were formidable partners and became the largest school bus contractor in New Mexico and in the top 25 nationally beginning in the East Mountains where they lived for several years and expanding into Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Jemez Valley.

Everyone who met her, loved her for her kindness, generosity and compassion. Esther was highly respected among colleagues in the transportation industry as well as her employees which she treated like family. During her wonderful life, Esther was a 4-H leader, she loved to read, travel and sew, and was a member of the American Needle Point Guild where her beautiful needlework garnered many awards nationally. She was a longtime member of the Four Hills Women's Bowling League, and enjoyed participation in the East Mountain Historical Society.

The Lord graciously called her home on September 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Tom; her parents, William and Mary Farmer; her sister, Nella Hensley; her brother, Alvin Farmer and sister-in-law, Donna Farmer; nephew, Bill Hensley; and niece, Nancy Walthall. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Gonzales (Ruben), Sharon Scott (Bob), Nita Lyons (Mike) and Carolyn Degenhart (David Sheffield). She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Hensley; her grandchildren, Mark Baisdon, Cindi Gallegos (Mike), Joel Zuercher (Tannis), Ross Zuercher (Julia), Ryan Coleman (Alyson) and Nick Degenhart (Lindsey); two great granddaughters, Hailey Degenhart and Kyla Coleman; and several nieces and nephews.

She inspired all of us to be our best, work hard and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Giving of herself with patience and wisdom, always making her family top priority. She was always so grateful, never took anything for granted and lived every minute with a joyful heart. She will be profoundly missed.

Services will be private. She will be interred in the family plot at Mountain Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a minute to reflect on how this wonderful woman touched your life. Please visit our online guestbook for Esther at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
