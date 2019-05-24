Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Miranda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Miranda











Beloved Mother, Nana, Esther Miranda, age 75, a



resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Friday,



May 17th, 2019. Esther is preceded in death by her



parents, Virginia and Manuel DeLara; husband Chico



Miranda; brother Leo DeLara, and sister Marta



Maheras. She is survived by her children, Rachel



Miranda, Rosanne Lobato and husband Albert, Randy Miranda and wife Mona; grandchildren Ally, Brittany, Leandra, Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, James and great-grandson Ezekiel; sister Dodie Denistran and husband John. She is also survived by many family members and friends.



Mass will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church located at 5415



Fortuna Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.



