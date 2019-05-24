Esther Miranda
Beloved Mother, Nana, Esther Miranda, age 75, a
resident of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Friday,
May 17th, 2019. Esther is preceded in death by her
parents, Virginia and Manuel DeLara; husband Chico
Miranda; brother Leo DeLara, and sister Marta
Maheras. She is survived by her children, Rachel
Miranda, Rosanne Lobato and husband Albert, Randy Miranda and wife Mona; grandchildren Ally, Brittany, Leandra, Christopher, Matthew, Andrew, James and great-grandson Ezekiel; sister Dodie Denistran and husband John. She is also survived by many family members and friends.
Mass will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church located at 5415
Fortuna Rd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2019