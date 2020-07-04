Evelyne Fox

Evelyne "Evi" FoxEvelyne "Evi" Fox was born in Berlin, Germany, to Fritz Mokolies and Hilde Franke. If you know Evi at all, you know we cannot disclose her date of birth, as her age was a well-guarded secret. She had one brother, Rudi Mokolies. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Fox; her two nieces in Germany, Claudia Mokolies and Birgit Jurack, Birgit's husband Thomas, and their daughter Frederike. Evi's "American Family" includes her sister-in-law and numerous surviving nieces and nephews.She was the owner of Albuquerque Kanine Kollege and touched numerous lives (human and canine), through her tireless efforts leading obedience classes and agility training. She truly loved her work and told us that she had no regrets and had lived the life of her dreams. Evi was known for her smile, her sense of humor, and her loud "bark."If this news comes as a shock to you, please know that Evi had every intention of contacting her beloved friends and students personally but was taken very quickly by cancer. She kept her sense of humor until the end and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A Live streamed Memorial will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please visit our website for the link as well as our online guestbook for Evi at