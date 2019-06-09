Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank P. Dickson Jr.. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank P. Dickson Jr. was born in Temple, Texas on May 7, 1942, to Virginia Denson Dickson and Frank Preuitt Dickson Sr. He succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia on June 2, 2019.



Frank graduated from Corsicana High School in Corsicana, Texas, in 1960. The summer after graduation, he met his wife, Elinor Misfeldt of Butte, Montana, at Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park where they both worked. They married on March 22, 1963 in Waco, Texas. Frank obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from Baylor University in 1965, and he and Elinor moved to Santa Fe shortly thereafter. He was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 1966. Frank practiced in a firm he helped found, then as a solo practitioner, and later he served as General Counsel at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Frank had a distinguished fifty-year career practicing law throughout New Mexico. He dedicated his life to zealous advocacy for his clients and to public service. He was personable, hardworking and had a great sense of humor. His practice drew him into many challenging and complex situations; it also introduced him to some colorful characters and wonderful life-long friends, colleagues and clients alike. He loved the West, particularly New Mexico, Montana and Southwestern Colorado, and the many pursuits offered there, including hiking, skiing and fishing. He was an avid reader, especially of history, and an amateur western historian. He was very active in his church, serving on the vestry and participating in the church's annual service project to build homes for people in need in Juarez, Mexico.



Frank is survived by his wife, Elinor; his three children, Frank and his wife Margaret, Claire and her husband Sam Gollis, and Mark; as well as his grandchildren, Bryan Galindro, Adam Dickson, Paul and Ella Gollis and Isabella Davis. Frank, your family loves you and will miss you greatly.



Cremation will be handled through Rivera Funeral Home, and memorial services will be held at St. Bede's Episcopal Church at 550 W. San Mateo Rd. in Santa Fe, NM, 87505 on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. Bede's Episcopal Church.



