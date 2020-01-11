Gary "Paul" Jenicek
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gary "Paul" Jenicek, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico who passed away the week of his 61st birthday. Paul was born in Enid, Oklahoma to John Jenicek and Garilyn Ulibarri on 1/2/1959. He graduated from Eldorado High School.
Paul worked as a professional landscaper. He collected and restored classic cars. He was a stock car racer for many years and enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities. Paul was kindhearted and helpful to all with his many talents.
Paul is survived by his mother Garilyn Ulibarri (Johnny), Brothers; Keith Jenicek (Linda), John "Chris" Jenicek, Randy "Jay" Jenicek and John Ulibarri. Sisters; Lisa Harris (Rusy), Donna Middleton, Michael Ann Swan (Tim) , and Robin Hall (Bobby). Loved by numerous nieces and nephews and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Jenicek, his grandparents Paul and Albina Jenicek, Gary and Evadna Cassingham, sister Debbie Maymi, Uncle Bill Cassingham and cousin Michael Cassingham. Services will be held on January 12, 2020 at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo Blvd NE at 9 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 11, 2020