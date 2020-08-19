Ismael "Smiley" Rivera



June 7, 1936 â€"



August 14, 2020











Ismael peacefully left this world on Friday August 14, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on June 7, 1936 in La Plama New Mexico and is preceded in death by his wife Mary Helen and son James, his parents Jose and Eva Rivera, brothers Robert and Evaristo Rivera. Ismael married Mary Helen on January 11, 1958, moving to Albuquerque where he worked for General Tire and Rubber for over 30 years before retiring. He later worked for APS as a night custodian at Duranes Elementary.



Ismael is survived by his son Rick (Joan) Rivera. daughter Marietta (Louis) Lopez of Albuquerque. Also survived by his grandchildren Patricia (Doug) Jenkins, Christina Rivera, Jarrod Gallegos, Jason Gallegos and Eric Gallegos,



Camille Walters, step-



grandchildren Christina



(Chris) Dunk, Elizabeth



Lopez, Louis Lopez,



Angelica Lopez and great-grandchildren Elicia



Rivera, Ava Gallegos,



Sophia Gallegos, Noah, Olivia Dunk and Aiden Lopez.



The Rivera Family would like to thank Ismael's medical team that always showed care and respect to our dad. Especially nurse Ila Yazzie at Presbyterian Hospital who cared for him in his final days, Dr. Kumar with Presbyterian Health Services, Dr. Cowen, Dr. Yilmaz and Dr. Shroeder and the Radiation Dept. staff at UNM Cancer Center.



Due to Covid-19, services will be held at a date to be determined. Ismael will be laid to rest next to Mary Helen and his son James in Corona New Mexico.





