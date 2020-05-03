James Eugene Reynolds
June 30, 1953 April 26, 2020
James Eugene Reynolds was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 30, 1953 and passed away on April 26, 2020, of injuries sustained when a car struck his motorcycle. James was living in Rio Rancho at the time of his death.
James (Jim) grew up with his parents and eight siblings in the south of Albuquerque, near Isleta Pueblo until their home was destroyed by multiple flash floods in 1954 and the family resettled in an adobe home they built on Albuquerque's west mesa near what is today known as Taylor Ranch. The family were early residents of the West Side and John P Reynolds Sr was crucially instrumental in getting Coors Road built and in its naming in the early 1960's.
Jim was a valued employee of 8 years at Arlenco Company (and twenty years at Security Supply Co before it was sold to Arlenco) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jim loved his job and his coworker, Michael Barton, and only reluctantly took any time off. When he did get away to play, he could be found riding his dirt bike through the arroyos and hills on the west mesa. He spent many years in motocross sports, and his enormous smile won every heart as he caught air over the jumps. Jim felt that computers were only a fad and refused to cash in his camera on newer technology. His photos of weddings and other special occasions are cherished works of art. He is best remembered as a gifted raconteur, but no one enjoyed his stories more than he did. His laughter was contagious and impossible to ignore. Jim never married but was the beloved uncle of dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His engaging manner, keen sense of humor, and easy-going personality are his rich legacy.
Jim served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 3 years, and was stationed for two years aboard the USCG Taney off of the coast of Greenland and his final year of service with the Coast Guard Rescue unit on Chincoteague Island, Virginia. He enjoyed teaching his fellow sailors the joys of target shooting with his BB gun off the fantail of their ship.
Jim is survived by his oldest sister Patricia Reynolds Archibeck (Ron) of Albuquerque; Barbara Reynolds Trybul of Elizabethton, Tennessee; Tim O. Reynolds (Sara) of Cedar Crest, New Mexico; Thomas Rodrick Reynolds (Elizabeth) of Columbus, Ohio; and Celinda Reynolds Kaelin (Harold) of Taos, New Mexico. Jim's nieces and nephews include Mary Lovato of Albuquerque, Gary Archibeck of Albuquerque, Leslie Barrett of Kingsport, Tennessee, David Archibeck of San Diego, California, Cathy Sontheimer of Vienna, Virginia, Barbie Golder of Haymarket, Virginia, Adrienne Mizell of Raleigh, NC, Diana Trybul of Marshall, Virginia, Ted Trybul of Stuart, Florida, Johnny Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Mark Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Rachel Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Melinda Slawson of Austin, Texas and Jessica Butler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kelly Kaelin Fogarty (Jim) of Mattituck, NY, Robin Angel of Ft Payne Alabama and James Reynolds of Kentucky who was named after his Uncle Jim.
Jim is predeceased by his father, John P. Reynolds Sr, his mother Kathryn E. Reynolds, his stepmother Elizabeth DoBell Reynolds, and older brothers John P. Reynolds Jr, Mark O. Reynolds, and George Jeffrey Reynolds. His is also survived by step siblings Betty Heise of Albuquerque and Steve DoBell of Bremerton, Washington and their children.
Jim will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Due to the Coronovirus pandemic no formal service will be held at this time however a memorial service and military burial is planned at a later date and will be announced. Those wishing to honor Jim's memory may donate to Storehouse West
www.storehousewest.org, the food pantry serving Rio Rancho.
June 30, 1953 April 26, 2020
James Eugene Reynolds was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on June 30, 1953 and passed away on April 26, 2020, of injuries sustained when a car struck his motorcycle. James was living in Rio Rancho at the time of his death.
James (Jim) grew up with his parents and eight siblings in the south of Albuquerque, near Isleta Pueblo until their home was destroyed by multiple flash floods in 1954 and the family resettled in an adobe home they built on Albuquerque's west mesa near what is today known as Taylor Ranch. The family were early residents of the West Side and John P Reynolds Sr was crucially instrumental in getting Coors Road built and in its naming in the early 1960's.
Jim was a valued employee of 8 years at Arlenco Company (and twenty years at Security Supply Co before it was sold to Arlenco) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jim loved his job and his coworker, Michael Barton, and only reluctantly took any time off. When he did get away to play, he could be found riding his dirt bike through the arroyos and hills on the west mesa. He spent many years in motocross sports, and his enormous smile won every heart as he caught air over the jumps. Jim felt that computers were only a fad and refused to cash in his camera on newer technology. His photos of weddings and other special occasions are cherished works of art. He is best remembered as a gifted raconteur, but no one enjoyed his stories more than he did. His laughter was contagious and impossible to ignore. Jim never married but was the beloved uncle of dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. His engaging manner, keen sense of humor, and easy-going personality are his rich legacy.
Jim served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 3 years, and was stationed for two years aboard the USCG Taney off of the coast of Greenland and his final year of service with the Coast Guard Rescue unit on Chincoteague Island, Virginia. He enjoyed teaching his fellow sailors the joys of target shooting with his BB gun off the fantail of their ship.
Jim is survived by his oldest sister Patricia Reynolds Archibeck (Ron) of Albuquerque; Barbara Reynolds Trybul of Elizabethton, Tennessee; Tim O. Reynolds (Sara) of Cedar Crest, New Mexico; Thomas Rodrick Reynolds (Elizabeth) of Columbus, Ohio; and Celinda Reynolds Kaelin (Harold) of Taos, New Mexico. Jim's nieces and nephews include Mary Lovato of Albuquerque, Gary Archibeck of Albuquerque, Leslie Barrett of Kingsport, Tennessee, David Archibeck of San Diego, California, Cathy Sontheimer of Vienna, Virginia, Barbie Golder of Haymarket, Virginia, Adrienne Mizell of Raleigh, NC, Diana Trybul of Marshall, Virginia, Ted Trybul of Stuart, Florida, Johnny Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Mark Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Rachel Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio, Melinda Slawson of Austin, Texas and Jessica Butler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kelly Kaelin Fogarty (Jim) of Mattituck, NY, Robin Angel of Ft Payne Alabama and James Reynolds of Kentucky who was named after his Uncle Jim.
Jim is predeceased by his father, John P. Reynolds Sr, his mother Kathryn E. Reynolds, his stepmother Elizabeth DoBell Reynolds, and older brothers John P. Reynolds Jr, Mark O. Reynolds, and George Jeffrey Reynolds. His is also survived by step siblings Betty Heise of Albuquerque and Steve DoBell of Bremerton, Washington and their children.
Jim will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Due to the Coronovirus pandemic no formal service will be held at this time however a memorial service and military burial is planned at a later date and will be announced. Those wishing to honor Jim's memory may donate to Storehouse West
www.storehousewest.org, the food pantry serving Rio Rancho.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.