John Russell

John "Jack" Russell



John Richard

Russell passed

away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Albuquerque.

He was born in

Springfield,

Mass. on May 12, 1939, the son of immigrants from the west of Dingle in County Kerry, Ireland. He served in the Diocese of Springfield and

for many years in the

Episcopal Diocese of the

Rio Grande. An accomplished musician, he played the Irish button accordion and the piano. Irish music was a lifelong love for John and one of his greatest joys

was playing with the legendary

Chieftains in concert at UNM.

John was a loyal friend of the

Armenian com-

munity of New Mexico for many

decades. Living

his credo of helping the less fortunate, he regularly distributed food to the homeless. He is survived by his goddaughter Johanna. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday August 14 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 425 University

Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 10, 2019
