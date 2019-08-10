Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John "Jack" RussellJohn RichardRussell passedaway peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Albuquerque.He was born inSpringfield,Mass. on May 12, 1939, the son of immigrants from the west of Dingle in County Kerry, Ireland. He served in the Diocese of Springfield andfor many years in theEpiscopal Diocese of theRio Grande. An accomplished musician, he played the Irish button accordion and the piano. Irish music was a lifelong love for John and one of his greatest joyswas playing with the legendaryChieftains in concert at UNM.John was a loyal friend of theArmenian com-munity of New Mexico for manydecades. Livinghis credo of helping the less fortunate, he regularly distributed food to the homeless. He is survived by his goddaughter Johanna. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday August 14 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 425 UniversityBlvd NE. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 10, 2019

