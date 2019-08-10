John "Jack" Russell
John Richard
Russell passed
away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Albuquerque.
He was born in
Springfield,
Mass. on May 12, 1939, the son of immigrants from the west of Dingle in County Kerry, Ireland. He served in the Diocese of Springfield and
for many years in the
Episcopal Diocese of the
Rio Grande. An accomplished musician, he played the Irish button accordion and the piano. Irish music was a lifelong love for John and one of his greatest joys
was playing with the legendary
Chieftains in concert at UNM.
John was a loyal friend of the
Armenian com-
munity of New Mexico for many
decades. Living
his credo of helping the less fortunate, he regularly distributed food to the homeless. He is survived by his goddaughter Johanna. A memorial service will be held at noon on Wednesday August 14 at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 425 University
Blvd NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 10, 2019