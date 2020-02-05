Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny R. Fajardo. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny R. Fajardo







March 30, 1935 - January 30, 2020



It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Johnny R. Fajardo, age 84, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Johnny was born in Santa Rosa, New Mexico to Doroteo and Perfecta. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years Elisa: brothers, Phillip, Jose, Celso, and Alfonso; sisters, Dulcinea (Nea) Reynoso and Consuelo Ambriz; and stepdaughter Gloria Dusek.



Johnny served in the United States Army as a young man. He then spent most of his life working in metal fabrication until he retired in 2005. He then worked for the City of Albuquerque for several years before finally retiring for good to enjoy life.



Those left to mourn Johnny's passing are his daughters, Vickie Duran and husband William, Michelle Devlin and husband Carl Darnell, and Tina Fajardo. Johnny is also survived by his brother, Eugenio Fajardo; stepchildren Christine Gilbert and husband Willard, Sally McMillan and husband Tom, Karen Marez and husband Pat, Tommy and his wife Laura; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.



The family is forever indebted to Joanne Robertson, the mother of Johnny's daughters, who cared for Johnny during his long illness and made it possible to keep him home for the last two years of his life.



Family and friends will gather Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Serving as Urn Bearers will be Johnny's nephew, Richard Fajardo; and grandsons, Dominic Ortiz, Zion Rael, and Robert Duran.



Those who wish to express their condolence please



visit our website.



Johnny R. FajardoMarch 30, 1935 - January 30, 2020It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Johnny R. Fajardo, age 84, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Johnny was born in Santa Rosa, New Mexico to Doroteo and Perfecta. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years Elisa: brothers, Phillip, Jose, Celso, and Alfonso; sisters, Dulcinea (Nea) Reynoso and Consuelo Ambriz; and stepdaughter Gloria Dusek.Johnny served in the United States Army as a young man. He then spent most of his life working in metal fabrication until he retired in 2005. He then worked for the City of Albuquerque for several years before finally retiring for good to enjoy life.Those left to mourn Johnny's passing are his daughters, Vickie Duran and husband William, Michelle Devlin and husband Carl Darnell, and Tina Fajardo. Johnny is also survived by his brother, Eugenio Fajardo; stepchildren Christine Gilbert and husband Willard, Sally McMillan and husband Tom, Karen Marez and husband Pat, Tommy and his wife Laura; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.The family is forever indebted to Joanne Robertson, the mother of Johnny's daughters, who cared for Johnny during his long illness and made it possible to keep him home for the last two years of his life.Family and friends will gather Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family Funeral Services ~ Alameda Mortuary, where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Serving as Urn Bearers will be Johnny's nephew, Richard Fajardo; and grandsons, Dominic Ortiz, Zion Rael, and Robert Duran.Those who wish to express their condolence pleasevisit our website. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close