Josephine Atkins, 78, a twenty-



three year resident of New Mexico died on Sunday, March 24,



2019. She is survived by her son, Robert H. Atkins and son-in-law, Q. Todd Dickinson, both of Washington, DC; and her brother, Richard Johnson of Hearne, TX. She married Robert W. Atkins, Jr. on December 12, 1967, and they were married until his death on December 22, 2003. The second daughter and fifth child of Hamp and Addie Johnson, she was born August 28, 1940 in Madisonville, TX and spent her childhood in Hearne, TX. An alumna of the Prairie View A&M University College of Nursing, she began her career in the U.S. Air Force, where she rose to the rank of Captain (and met her husband). She lived for many years with her husband and son in Columbia, MD, where she worked as a



nurse practitioner and health



care administrator, and was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Howard County and the League of Women Voters. During her years in New Mexico, she was an active member of the First Unitarian Church, served for several years as a docent at the Albuquerque Museum and was a competitive and social bridge player.



A Memorial Service will be held at the First Unitarian Church, 2701 Carlisle Blvd., NE, Albuquerque at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Contributions to honor her life may be made to the American , PO BOX 841125 75284-1125.



