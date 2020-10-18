Kermit Wetterstrom

Kermit and Thelma Wetterstrom







Together Again



Kermit D. Wetterstrom



August 5, 1930 â€" March 29, 2015



Thelma I. Wetterstrom



July 27, 1931 â€" September 20, 2020



United in marriage August 4, 1956



Internment â€" Santa Fe National Cemetery







Once again, you can find Kermit and Thelma together in the crowd at the biggest and best show ever watching all of their favorite drivers racing for the checkered flag. Devoted dirt track race fans, their first date was watching the races at Lakeside Speedway in Denver, Colorado. In this picture, they are watching the World of Outlaws at Hollywood Hills Speedway on June 3, 2008.



Following many years of working together as team house movers, and building friendships across the country, Kermit and Thelma retired to Albuquerque, NM to be closer to their daughter Debi, and her husband, Bill. Their love for racing was infectious, and responsible for Debi and Bill buying a sprint car and ultimately winning several championships.



They are survived by Dick and Bonnie Hoffmaster, Jeff and Marnie Watkins, Eric and Jenny Hoffmaster, Bill and Debi Richards, Josh and Amber Hovda, Darryl Wetterstrom, Brandon and Ashley Fischer, and great-granddaughter Taylor Jewel Fischer, their families, and friends, too numerous to mention.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store