Kermit Wetterstrom
Kermit and Thelma Wetterstrom



Together Again

Kermit D. Wetterstrom

August 5, 1930 â€" March 29, 2015

Thelma I. Wetterstrom

July 27, 1931 â€" September 20, 2020

United in marriage August 4, 1956

Internment â€" Santa Fe National Cemetery



Once again, you can find Kermit and Thelma together in the crowd at the biggest and best show ever watching all of their favorite drivers racing for the checkered flag. Devoted dirt track race fans, their first date was watching the races at Lakeside Speedway in Denver, Colorado. In this picture, they are watching the World of Outlaws at Hollywood Hills Speedway on June 3, 2008.

Following many years of working together as team house movers, and building friendships across the country, Kermit and Thelma retired to Albuquerque, NM to be closer to their daughter Debi, and her husband, Bill. Their love for racing was infectious, and responsible for Debi and Bill buying a sprint car and ultimately winning several championships.

They are survived by Dick and Bonnie Hoffmaster, Jeff and Marnie Watkins, Eric and Jenny Hoffmaster, Bill and Debi Richards, Josh and Amber Hovda, Darryl Wetterstrom, Brandon and Ashley Fischer, and great-granddaughter Taylor Jewel Fischer, their families, and friends, too numerous to mention.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
