Linda Kathleen Shipman







Kathleen Shipman, age 75 of Albuquerque died on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Alberta Lunn and Edwin Lunn in Oklahoma City, OK on October 14th, 1944. Her loving sister Suzanne Lunn of Centennial Colorado preceded her in death.



Linda graduated from Star Spencer high school in Oklahoma City before attending the University of Oklahoma where she was a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She was an educator for over thirty years focusing on serving children with special needs as a substitute teacher for Albuquerque Public Schools.



A loving mother, wife and grandmother, she cared for her family through multiple military deployments and relocations that come with being an officer's spouse. Her caring heart extended to many including her many pets that she adopted over the years.



Linda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jerry, daughter Jody, son Galen, and beloved grandchildren.



Services will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 10 o'clock AM at Central United Methodist Church, 201 University Blvd. NE in Albuquerque.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Animal Humane New Mexico.



