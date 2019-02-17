Louis R. D'Amico
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis R. D'Amico.
Louis D'Amico,
age 73, passed away after a long illness on February 14, 2019, in
Albuquerque, New Mexico. Lou is survived by his loving mother,
Antoinette D'Amico, his sister,
Jeanne D'Amico (David Mark) and his beloved niece, Rachel Mark (Aaron
Shoemaker). Lou was
predeceased by his father, Salvatore D'Amico and his nephew, Daniel Mark. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY in 1968 and his Masters of Studio Arts degree in Ceramics from Wesleyan University, Middletown, CT in 1981. From 1971 to 1981, he taught Ceramics, Sculpture and Design at Doherty Memorial High School in Worchester, MA. In 1986, he was a Ceramic instructor at Framingham State College in MA. In 1987, Lou moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where he became part of the art scene. From 1988-91, he was co-owner of Flyway Gallery in Corrales, and an active member of the Corrales Visual Arts Council. From 1989-1992, Lou was an artist in Residence for the New Mexico Arts DivisiÃ³n. In 1993, Lou rented a storefront in Albuquerque on
Candelaria (originally an old
dance hall) and
used it as a gallery, classroom
and studio known as Flyway Gallery/Mudfish Pottery. Eventually Louis moved to his home in the southwest valley which also housed Mudfish, his studio, classroom and gallery. In addition to his own classes, he was a Continuing Education teacher in ceramics for the University of New Mexico Art Department. Besides teaching, Lou created his own beautiful ceramic vessels in stoneware, porcelain and raku and also painted landscapes of New Mexico. His ceramic work was exhibited in several galleries, most recently in the Weyrich Gallery in Albuquerque. In addition to his family, Lou was loved by many friends for his creativity, kindness, his hospitality and generosity, his wry sense of humor and artful inspiration. In lieu of flowers, in Lou's memory donate to a charity that is important to you. For a fuller obituary, visit
www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019