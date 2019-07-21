Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Knanishu. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Martin Joseph KnanishuMartin Joseph Knanishu passed away at the Albuquerque, New Mexico Veterans Medical Center on June 17, 2019 at the age of 70 with loving family and friends by his side.He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Arletha Knanishu; sisters Carole Knanishu, Katherine McCutcheon and cousin Nancy Knanishu. He is survived by his sister Sallie Knanishu; nieces andnephews Leslie Berg,Elizabeth Dillon, SandraMcCutcheon, David Olsen,Martin Olsen, LukeKnanishu; and cousinsTimothy Knanishu and Joel Knanishu.Martin was born on November 14, 1948 in Rock Island, Illinois. He attended Augustana College in Rock Island graduating in 1970. Soon after he was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam. He then entered the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign, Illinois graduating in 1975 with a Juris Doctor degree. After passing the Bar exam, Martin's career as a lawyer began in the University of Illinois Student Legal Service, then in long service as a Public Defender, and in private practices concentrating in criminal defense law in both Champaign and Albuquerque, New Mexico. After retirement Martin volunteered to teach English as a Second Language in Champaign-Urbana and the Albuquerque area. Martin settled in Placitas, NM where he built his beloved adobe home by the Sandia Mountains.Martin will be remembered by his family and many friends for his dedication to his work, his commitment to his clients, his generosity, for his finely tuned sense of humor, his bright smile, and for rarely being seen without his black Chuck Taylor All Stars. An avid music fan, he and his nephew David would monitor the radar for the next Grateful Dead concert.Martin's family wishes to thank nursing staff, sitters, doctors, especially Clare Ironside, and our Social Worker Tracey Dunn at the Veteran's Hospital in Albuquerque for the competent and loving care they gave Martin, and to the staff at the VILA as well. We will always be grateful to all his friends, to theVanDriessche family and to Libby Hopkins for their love and commitmentthrough the years andthrough Martin's finaldays.If contributions are to be made in Martin's memory, please consider organizations benefiting affected post-war Veterans.Remembrances will be held in Placitas September 21, 2019, hours to be determined, and in Rock Island at a date and time also to be determined. Forupdates email Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 21, 2019

