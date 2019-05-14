Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin H. Gladstone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin H. Gladstone

Marvin H. Gladstone, a lawyer, rights advocate, antiwar activist, educator, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, died suddenly on May 9 at home in Albuquerque, N.M., at the age of 91. Marvin was the patriarchal figure in two melded diverse families, and was known for his unconditional affection, generosity, sense of humor, crossword skills, encyclopedic legal mind and penchant for white-rum martinis. He could recall details of cases he tried 40 years ago, down to the street addresses of his clients. A few years after the 1987 death of Evelyn, his wife for 42 years, he married Patti, and they began a new life together, moving from Edgewater, N.J., to Albuquerque. They became known as strong backers of such progressive causes as public education and immigrant rights. A 1960 graduate cum laude of Rutgers Law School, Marvin became the oldest lawyer to pass the New Mexico bar in 1995. With Patti he helped found the Media Arts Collaborative Charter School, a pioneering public high school that won national recognition for its strong graduation rate, and one of only a few public high schools offering intensive training in the broad range of 21st century digital media. Marvin leaves behind Patti and an extended family that includes four children, their spouses, seven grandchildren and two rescue dogs. The family is holding a private service but is planning a larger celebration of Marvin's life in coming weeks, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice or Animal Humane of New Mexico.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 14, 2019

