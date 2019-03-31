Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. McCachren. View Sign

Mary L. McCachren







Mary L.



McCachren



passed away



from earth to



heaven on March 26, 2019. She was born in central Illinois at Carlock. Mary is survived by three brothers, James, Roger, and Ted and families. She was preceded in death by first husband, Robert K. Young and her beloved son, David E. Young. The love of her life Robert J. McCachren passed away April 29, 2009. Survived by her step children and their families. Life dealt her ups and down, but her second marriage was a gift from God! They traveled the world together, saw great things and made wonderful memories and great loving



friends. A special thank you to my wonderful neighbors, the Holm family- Cliff, Debbie and Evan for all their kindness and help. Also to Jody Naranjo living next door my Thank you! Life well lived is its own reward. At last life ended and she is home with God and her beloved family. Via con dias, mi amores! To all who loved me I wish you laughter everyday, grace when you need it and hope always! To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010

