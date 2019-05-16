Maxine Mae Seymour







Maxine Seymour, age 98, peacefully passed away and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on Monday, July 19, 1920 in Burlington, CO. Maxine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a talented crafter and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and playing scrabble. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and helping those in need. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Jay; eldest daughter, Karen; great-granddaughter, Jennifer Perkins and; great-grandson, Andrew Perkins. She is survived by her son, John Jay Jr. (Virginia); and daughters, Kathryn Winkle, Dorothy (Dennis) Avery, Lynda (Dave) Martinez; and sister, Vada Dunn. She is blessed with 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH-University. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 8130 Sage Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Maxine atwww.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019