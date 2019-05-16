Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS chapel
8130 Sage Rd. SW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Mae Seymour


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxine Mae Seymour Obituary
Maxine Mae Seymour



Maxine Seymour, age 98, peacefully passed away and went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born on Monday, July 19, 1920 in Burlington, CO. Maxine was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a talented crafter and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and playing scrabble. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and helping those in need. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Jay; eldest daughter, Karen; great-granddaughter, Jennifer Perkins and; great-grandson, Andrew Perkins. She is survived by her son, John Jay Jr. (Virginia); and daughters, Kathryn Winkle, Dorothy (Dennis) Avery, Lynda (Dave) Martinez; and sister, Vada Dunn. She is blessed with 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH-University. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS chapel located at 8130 Sage Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Maxine atwww.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now