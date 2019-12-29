|
Meaghan Carpenter
Our beloved daughter and friend, Meaghan Carpenter, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was 27 years of age. Her passing was very sudden and unex-pected, but we know she did not suffer. Meaghan is survived by her father, Joseph, her stepmother Christine, her grandfather Bill and grandmother Pa-tricia, her aunt Kathleen and uncle Brennan, her uncle Jonathan and aunt Jenean, and many cousins, friends, teachers, and as-sociates. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 in the late afternoon.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019