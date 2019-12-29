Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Meaghan Carpenter Obituary
Meaghan Carpenter





Our beloved daughter and friend, Meaghan Carpenter, passed away on December 9, 2019. She was 27 years of age. Her passing was very sudden and unex-pected, but we know she did not suffer. Meaghan is survived by her father, Joseph, her stepmother Christine, her grandfather Bill and grandmother Pa-tricia, her aunt Kathleen and uncle Brennan, her uncle Jonathan and aunt Jenean, and many cousins, friends, teachers, and as-sociates. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 in the late afternoon.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
