Nancy Lee (Randsdell) Monfiletto, age 79, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on September 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents William and Grace Randsdell; and her sister Sue Haines.



Nancy is survived by her 4 children and their families: Big Ernie, Albuquerque, NM and his daughter Kara; Anthony (Laurie), Albuquerque, NM and their children Massi and Pilar; Jen Wilkins (Tom), Catlett, VA and their children Nate and Zach; Little Ernie (Jill), Minden, NV; and her 2 sisters, JoAnn Schuster and Sally O'Hern.



Nancy was born on May 4, 1941 in Jacksonville, IL. Nancy graduated from high school in Franklin, IL and received a teaching degree from Wesleyan University in Bloomington IL. In 1974, Nancy moved to Albuquerque, NM and later "bumped" into Tony. They were married on January 16, 1976 and blended a loving family. Together they fought enthusiastically on behalf of social justice and the dignity of others. They were affectionately known as "The Monfos!" Nancy taught the majority of her career at Ernie Pyle Middle School and finished at Cibola High School in 1996.



Nancy will be laid to rest, with Tony, at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A Face Book Public Group page (In Memory of Nancy Monfiletto) has been created to provide updates on the celebration of life (scheduled for the spring of 2021).





