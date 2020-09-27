1/
Nancy Lee Monfiletto
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Monfiletto



Nancy Lee (Randsdell) Monfiletto, age 79, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes on September 8, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents William and Grace Randsdell; and her sister Sue Haines.

Nancy is survived by her 4 children and their families: Big Ernie, Albuquerque, NM and his daughter Kara; Anthony (Laurie), Albuquerque, NM and their children Massi and Pilar; Jen Wilkins (Tom), Catlett, VA and their children Nate and Zach; Little Ernie (Jill), Minden, NV; and her 2 sisters, JoAnn Schuster and Sally O'Hern.

Nancy was born on May 4, 1941 in Jacksonville, IL. Nancy graduated from high school in Franklin, IL and received a teaching degree from Wesleyan University in Bloomington IL. In 1974, Nancy moved to Albuquerque, NM and later "bumped" into Tony. They were married on January 16, 1976 and blended a loving family. Together they fought enthusiastically on behalf of social justice and the dignity of others. They were affectionately known as "The Monfos!" Nancy taught the majority of her career at Ernie Pyle Middle School and finished at Cibola High School in 1996.

Nancy will be laid to rest, with Tony, at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. A Face Book Public Group page (In Memory of Nancy Monfiletto) has been created to provide updates on the celebration of life (scheduled for the spring of 2021).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved