Richard Byers
{ "" }
Richard King Byers



Richard King Byers ~ Died October 22, 2020. Graduated Eldorado High School in 1983 and TVI's Nursing Program in 1996.

He was preceded in death by his father Rupert King Byers, his grandparents, Muriel Smith, Leonor Romero, Frank Byers, Marcos Romero and brother-in-law Eric Blackwell. He is survived by his mother Rae Byers, spouse Jeryn and her children; Jackie, Jolene and Kaylee; sister Karen Byers-Blackwell, brother Michael Byers, sister-in-law Maggie Byers and their children, Zachary and Francine; sister Pamela Byers Donahue, brother-in-law Kent Donahue and their children, Garrett, Avery, Hudson and Shae. As well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are limited to immediate family.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
