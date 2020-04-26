Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Edwin Garrecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Edwin Garrecht







Robert (Bob) Edwin Garrecht, age 89, a resident of Albuquerque, NM since 1963, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patsy of McAlester, OK; her family of four sisters; and multiple nieces and nephews.



Bob attended Tappan Elementary and graduated from Nyack High School in the state of New York. He attended Pennsylvania State Teachers College before being signed to play for the Detroit Tigers as their starting pitcher, then leaving the Tigers to join the U.S. Air Force.



Robert met and married Patsy Nale on October 5, 1952. They had two sons, Robert and Gregory, who both preceded their father in death. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1963 to enjoy the warm weather, which was best for Bob's back problems. Bob worked in Sales with Sexauer Plumbing Supply before starting his own plumbing distribution company, Garrecht Plumbing. Bob was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved to travel the world with Patsy at his side. There will be no services at this time, however a Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Indianola, OK where he will be buried with his two sons. Please visit our online guestbook for Robert at



