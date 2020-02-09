Ruth Long Kirkwood
Ruth Long Kirkwood, age 98, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. She was born on June 19, 1921 to Alexander and Matilda Long in Kahuku Oahu, HI.
Ruth volunteered with the Red Cross after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, and Catholic. Our mother traveled across the United States visiting many of her high school pen pals. Then she met our father who was in the Navy and traveled until settling in Albuquerque, NM. She loved to spend time with family having dinner, traveling, and reading. Ruth is now joining her husband, William (Billy) Kirkwood, in heaven.
She is survived by three children, Neil Kirkwood and wife, Jackie, of Irmo, SC, Rayna Cannady and husband, Dan, of Albuquerque, NM, Paul Kirkwood of Albuquerque, NM; five grandchildren, Randi and husband, Damien Burtnett, Cameron Cannady, Dylan Kirkwood, Ryan Kirkwood and Tyler Kirkwood; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Zoe, and Maddox Burtnett; and one sister, Olga Irvine of Kaneohe Oahu, HI.
She was laid to rest on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Palmilla Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their kind and gentle care of our mother during her last days. Please visit our online guestbook for Ruth at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 9, 2020