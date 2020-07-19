1/
Samuel Hindi
Samuel N. Hindi, 98, a life-long resident of Duran, New Mexico passed away peacefully in his home on July 7th 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Amelia, parents Alex and Clarita, sister Hafiza Gallegos (husband Tony), sister Samia Doro (husband Harry), brother Ednen (wife Billie) brother Brahaim (wife Susie), brother Shafie (wife Emma), brother Nabay (surviving wife Vivian). Sam is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sam attended the New Mexico Military Institute and graduated in 1942. Upon his graduation, Sam enlisted in the Army Air Force where he trained World War II pilots using the North American Aviation T-6 Texan trainer aircraft. After the war, Sam returned to Duran and married Amelia Vicente of Vaughn, New Mexico. Sam and Amelia were married almost 50 years when she passed away in 1998.

Sam joined his father, Alex Hindi, a Lebanese immigrant, and his brothers at their family ranch in Duran where they raised Arabian horses, sheep and cattle. Sam ran a bar in Duran that is still considered a Duran Landmark. He was a master of all trades and had a witty sense of humor. He was surrounded by family and friends who enjoyed his company and his stories.

The family will hold a private funeral service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Vaughn, New Mexico on July 25th at 11am. A celebration of Sam's life will be planned at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
