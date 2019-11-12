Shirley Mae Herrera
Shirley Mae Herrera, 71, passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019. Shirley was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 26, 1948, the daughter of Esequiel and Eliza Herrera.
Shirley was a mother and grandmother who loved her family. She graduated from Albuquerque High and continued her education to earn the first of four college degrees. Her academic achievement was mirror by her daughter and grandsons.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Michele Herrera-Navarrette; her grandsons, Danniel and Dyllan Griffin and great grandson DeMarco Griffin. She was also a beloved sister, aunt and god mother. Shirley was generous, friendly and funny. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Catholic Church of the Ascension 2150 Raymac Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Rosary on Thursday, 11/14/19 @ 7:00pm and Funeral Mass on Friday,
11/15/19 @ 10:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 12, 2019