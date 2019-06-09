Sue Lomax Ramsey
February 19, 1923 â€" May 8, 2019
Sue Lomax
Ramsey, a beautiful, gracious and
wonderful lady,
passed away Wednesday, May 8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Sue was born in
Denver, Colorado
on February 19, 1923. Her younger years were spent in southern California and Upstate New York. She moved to El Paso, Texas to live with her Aunt Sue Hall and to attend Texas College of Mines (UTEP). She was a member of Tri-Delta sorority. She met and later married Douglas G. Ramsey on April 10, 1943. Sue was predeceased by her husband and best friend, Douglas G. Ramsey, her mother Mary Cecil Davis, her
father Walter deVillers
Lomax, and her brother Walter Lomax.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ramsey Montoya and Louise
(Wesa) Ramsey of Albuquerque, New Mexico; son Douglas Ramsey (Samara), of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her grandchildren Philip Montoya (Gabriela), Alicia Montoya Arber (Amos) of Albuquerque; Teo
Montoya (Marinell) of
Miami Beach, Florida;
McClain Bond and Ramsey Bond of Aspen, Colorado; Anna Ramsey of Tucson,
Arizona; and great grandchildren Hannah Montoya Lazar, Lena Montoya,
Marbella Montoya, Paloma Arber.
She graduated from
UTEP (at age 40!) receiving her degree in English and taught elementary
school for 7
years. Sue was
very involved in
community
service.
She co-chaired
the Sun Bowl festivities with Martha Barrett in
1955. She worked as a docent for
the Kress collection and was a member of the advisory board for the El Paso Museum of Art. She was a member of the Junior League of El Paso, Las Comadres, and Tuesday Book Club of El Paso. She was a great lover of classical music and was an avid supporter of the El Paso Symphony.
Most important to her during her life was the time she spent with her family, her selfless devotion, and her unconditional love to each of them. She was duly loved by many friends and was a favorite among her children's friends. She was a mother to many and a friend to all.
Sue moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2012 to be closer to her family.
Please make donations to Legacy Home Health and Hospice 9388 Valley View Drive Suit 300 Albuquerque, NM 87114 or to the .
Thank you for the excellent care that Sue received from Stardust, a Prime Care Living Facility, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Please join our family for a celebration of Sue's life on June 15 at 11:30 at Ardovino's Desert Crossing at 1 Ardovino Drive Sunland Park, New Mexico 88063.
Wear your pearls!
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019