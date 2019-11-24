Guest Book View Sign Service Information Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 S 900 E Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801)-474-9119 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Starks Funeral Parlor 3651 S 900 E Salt Lake City , UT 84106 View Map Rosary 10:30 AM Saint Ann Catholic Church 2119 South 400 East Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Ann Catholic Church 2119 South 400 East Salt Lake City , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Espinoza







William "Bill" Espinoza, 79, passed away with his wife by his side, at their home, on November 20, 2019, after a second bout of cancer. Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1940, Bill moved to Albuquerque as a young man, where he lived for 10 years. It is there that he met his wife of 57 years, Marcella Espinoza (nee Montoya). In Albuquerque, Bill was involved in the entertainment industry as a radio DJ, and later moved his family to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he helped to start a public radio station and worked as a banker before opening the Navajo Hogan Restaurant, which he ran for 30 years. Until his very last days you could find him at the restaurant talking to customers, new and old.



Bill loved sports of all kinds, and was an avid L.A. Rams and Utah Jazz fan. He and his wife loved to travel, and they share many fond memories together. Bill was very active in his community, including running for Mayor of South Salt Lake. He and his wife attended St. Ann Catholic Church. Bill was always helping the homeless, and during the holidays, he donated clothing to the Salt Lake Rescue Mission.



Bill is survived by his wife, Marcie; his two boys, Aaron and Marcos; his daughter-in-law Kelly; two grandchildren, Camila and Daniel; extended family, Bernard Montoya, Bernice (Mel) Archuleta, Don (Irene) Montoya and Rey Montoya; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Tuesday, November 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00 AM at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 2119 South 400 East, Salt Lake City. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM at the church. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view a tribute video slideshow at



www.starksfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salt Lake Rescue Mission,



William "Bill" EspinozaWilliam "Bill" Espinoza, 79, passed away with his wife by his side, at their home, on November 20, 2019, after a second bout of cancer. Born in Los Angeles, California, in 1940, Bill moved to Albuquerque as a young man, where he lived for 10 years. It is there that he met his wife of 57 years, Marcella Espinoza (nee Montoya). In Albuquerque, Bill was involved in the entertainment industry as a radio DJ, and later moved his family to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he helped to start a public radio station and worked as a banker before opening the Navajo Hogan Restaurant, which he ran for 30 years. Until his very last days you could find him at the restaurant talking to customers, new and old.Bill loved sports of all kinds, and was an avid L.A. Rams and Utah Jazz fan. He and his wife loved to travel, and they share many fond memories together. Bill was very active in his community, including running for Mayor of South Salt Lake. He and his wife attended St. Ann Catholic Church. Bill was always helping the homeless, and during the holidays, he donated clothing to the Salt Lake Rescue Mission.Bill is survived by his wife, Marcie; his two boys, Aaron and Marcos; his daughter-in-law Kelly; two grandchildren, Camila and Daniel; extended family, Bernard Montoya, Bernice (Mel) Archuleta, Don (Irene) Montoya and Rey Montoya; and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Tuesday, November 26 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, November 27 at 11:00 AM at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 2119 South 400 East, Salt Lake City. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM at the church. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view a tribute video slideshow atIn lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Salt Lake Rescue Mission, https://rescuesaltlake.org Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close