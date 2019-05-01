Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Broussard Thomas. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Carol Jean Thomas, age 83, the former Carol Jean Broussard, who passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Medical Center McKinney Hospital in McKinney, TX. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. Mrs. Thomas was a native of Carencro, LA and a resident of McKinney, TX for the past two years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Carol was the daughter of George and Thelma Broussard. She met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Mossey Joseph Thomas. Carol was a patient, loving and devoted mother and Meme. Family came first no matter what and her devotion to God was joyous. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Moore and her husband, Moses, of McKinney, TX and Marcella Green and her husband, Brian, of California; one brother, Larry Broussard and his wife, Ruby, of Carencro; one sister, Pamela Calais of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Lamont Francis, Shawn Francis, Aurelia Moore, Chris Mitchell, Brian Thomas Green, II, Garrett Green and Kareka Green; ten great grandchildren, Tyler, Kellie, Matthew, Cory, Riley, Braylen, Lucas, Madison, Sadie and Piper; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Broussard and the former Thelma Richard; her loving grandson, Lamont Corwin John Francis; and one sister, Georgeiana Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff and nurses at Lexington Medical Lodge in Farmersville, TX. Pallbearers will be Glen Bonnet, Simon Melancon, Reginald Calais, Jacoby Calais, Paul George, Vincent George, Justin Tyler Joseph and Garrett Green. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Carol Jean Thomas, age 83, the former Carol Jean Broussard, who passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Medical Center McKinney Hospital in McKinney, TX. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery in Carencro. Mrs. Thomas was a native of Carencro, LA and a resident of McKinney, TX for the past two years. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Carol was the daughter of George and Thelma Broussard. She met and fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Mossey Joseph Thomas. Carol was a patient, loving and devoted mother and Meme. Family came first no matter what and her devotion to God was joyous. Survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Moore and her husband, Moses, of McKinney, TX and Marcella Green and her husband, Brian, of California; one brother, Larry Broussard and his wife, Ruby, of Carencro; one sister, Pamela Calais of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren, Lamont Francis, Shawn Francis, Aurelia Moore, Chris Mitchell, Brian Thomas Green, II, Garrett Green and Kareka Green; ten great grandchildren, Tyler, Kellie, Matthew, Cory, Riley, Braylen, Lucas, Madison, Sadie and Piper; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Broussard and the former Thelma Richard; her loving grandson, Lamont Corwin John Francis; and one sister, Georgeiana Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff and nurses at Lexington Medical Lodge in Farmersville, TX. Pallbearers will be Glen Bonnet, Simon Melancon, Reginald Calais, Jacoby Calais, Paul George, Vincent George, Justin Tyler Joseph and Garrett Green. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 1 to May 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close