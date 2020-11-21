1/1
Charise Arceneaux Bergeron
A Mass of Christian Burial for Charise Arceneaux Bergeron, 53, will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Lourdes St. John Paul II Hall Monday, November 23, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until service time. Charise passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lafayette General Regional Medical Center. She graduated from Erath High School in 1985. She attended UL for 2 years then transferred to UL Monroe School of Pharmacy where she earned her degree. She worked as a Pharmacist for Rite Aid and then for Super 1 for many years. Charise had an unending faith in God and was a pillar of faith for her family. She loved her family with all her heart. She was an adventurous traveler and enjoyed traveling with her family and friends alike. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a tremendous love for her family both immediate and extended. She is survived by her loving husband, Jason Bergeron of Erath, her sons, Alex Bergeron of Erath, Nick Bergeron of Erath, a grandchild, Leighton Bergeron of Erath, mother, Kathy Hotard and husband Brian of Erath, father, Keith Arceneaux and wife Janora of Delcambre. She was preceded in death by her sister, Monique Arceneaux Sonnier a nephew, Andre Joseph Sonnier. In lieu of flowers masses may be said at the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70502. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. "In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time." David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements, 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
