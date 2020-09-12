Donald Joseph Rogers, age 81, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Carencro, Louisiana. Donald was born on March 21, 1939 in Lafayette, Louisiana. He graduated from Cathedral High School and joined the U.S. Navy where he served during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis, receiving a good conduct medal and an honorable discharge. The majority of his working career was with United Parcel Service until his retirement at the age of 62. Donald was a great family man and loving father, grandfather and great-grand father, who married the love of his life for over 61 years. He was a social, active man who was deeply involved in his Catholic Faith, various community services and personal volunteering, including Hospice of Acadiana, throughout his lifetime. He had a great joy for life and enjoyed family get-togethers, camping, fishing and good food. He will be remembered as a humble, honorable and faithful man to God, family and country. Those closest to Donald will always remember him as a charitable, hardworking man, committed entirely to his family and close friends. Donald is survived by his wife Patricia Louise Harland Rogers; his sister Norma Lou Roger Kling; his son Kurk Rogers and wife Phyllis; son Christopher Rogers and wife Elizabeth and daughter Michelle Rogers. He is also survived by his grandchildren Joy Franchebois Scallan and husband Joel; Jennifer Franchebois Guidry and husband Derrick; Jessie Franchebois, Ian Rogers; Kent Rogers; Devon Rogers and great grandson Henry Guidry. He was preceded in death by his sister Anna Belle Romero and parents Ivy and Louise Roger. Fr. Bill John Melancon will celebrate a private Mass at a future date. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Carencro. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Acadiana in memory of Donald J. Rogers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store