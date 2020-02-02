Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Joseph Ardoin. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Floyd Joseph Ardoin, age 86, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Ardoin was a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Carencro for most of his life. He retired with Evangeline Downs Racetrack Jocks Room after forty-three years of employment. Mr. Ardoin was a true Cajun at heart and loved all livestock, dancing and French music. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Anna Jane "Jeanette" Begnaud Ardoin of Carencro; one son, Ronald Ardoin and his wife, Patti, of Bossier City; three daughters, Janice Duhon and her husband, Jeff, Lena A. Duhon and her husband, Gary, and Nicole A. Babineaux and her husband, Drake, all of Carencro; four grandchildren, Natalie Ardoin Moses and her husband, Tyler, Matthew Landry and his wife, Bethany, Brandi Suire, and Morgan Duhon; one great granddaughter, Andi Jolie Landry; and one sister, Lois A. Touley of Pasadena, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Ardoin and the former Alena Pitre; one grandson, Cody Suire; three brothers, Lionel Ardoin, Vernel Ardoin and Leonard Ardoin; and two sisters, Marie A. Lafleur and Belle A. Moran. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home by Denise Benoit. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Ronald Ardoin, Jeff Duhon, Drake Babineaux, Wesley Landry, Billy Deville and Leonard Ardoin, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Landry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Floyd Joseph Ardoin be made to the Shantell Lanerie Foundation online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at a 3:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Floyd Joseph Ardoin, age 86, who passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Courtyard Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mr. Ardoin was a native of Ville Platte and a resident of Carencro for most of his life. He retired with Evangeline Downs Racetrack Jocks Room after forty-three years of employment. Mr. Ardoin was a true Cajun at heart and loved all livestock, dancing and French music. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-five years, Anna Jane "Jeanette" Begnaud Ardoin of Carencro; one son, Ronald Ardoin and his wife, Patti, of Bossier City; three daughters, Janice Duhon and her husband, Jeff, Lena A. Duhon and her husband, Gary, and Nicole A. Babineaux and her husband, Drake, all of Carencro; four grandchildren, Natalie Ardoin Moses and her husband, Tyler, Matthew Landry and his wife, Bethany, Brandi Suire, and Morgan Duhon; one great granddaughter, Andi Jolie Landry; and one sister, Lois A. Touley of Pasadena, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Ardoin and the former Alena Pitre; one grandson, Cody Suire; three brothers, Lionel Ardoin, Vernel Ardoin and Leonard Ardoin; and two sisters, Marie A. Lafleur and Belle A. Moran. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home by Denise Benoit. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be Ronald Ardoin, Jeff Duhon, Drake Babineaux, Wesley Landry, Billy Deville and Leonard Ardoin, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Landry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Mr. Floyd Joseph Ardoin be made to the Shantell Lanerie Foundation online at ShantellLanerieFoundation.com. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close