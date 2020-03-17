Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene T. Faulk Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene T. Faulk, Sr., a native of St. Mary Parish and resident of New Iberia, peacefully left this earth on Monday, March 9. He was 91 years old. Gene Sr., known by his family as "Cotton," led a fulfilling life. After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps in 1945, serving during World War II. Post-war, Gene returned home to Louisiana and married Barbara DeBlanc in 1948, and throughout their marriage, the two were inseparable. Shortly after serving in the Korean War, Gene welcomed his son, Gene Faulk, Jr., into the world in 1954. He then enrolled at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he received degrees in Geography in 1960 and Geology in 1962. After graduating, he accepted a Paleontologist position with Sun Oil Company, and over the course of his career, he lived in Lafayette, Dallas, and Houston. In 1986, after 30 years with Sun Oil Company, he retired and moved to New Iberia. There he and Barbara enjoyed reconnecting with family and friends in the area and relaxing into the slower pace of retired life. In his new-found free time, he discovered a passion for painting and mastered pastels, watercolor, and oils. Years later, he had the opportunity to learn woodworking as well. He made beautiful, wooden pens and bowls, and although he could have easily sold them, he more often preferred to give them as gifts to family and friends. Gene valued the people in his life, and he made a point to spend as much time as possible with loved ones. He could frequently be found at Victor's Cafeteria in New Iberia, or on his back porch drinking coffee and sharing stories with his friends. He is survived by his son, Gene T. Faulk, Jr.; his daughter-in-law, Laura Faulk; grandchildren, Sarah Faulk and Robert Faulk; and numerous nieces and nephews. For the health and welfare of surviving family and friends, the funeral service is postponed until the current public health crisis subsides. The family thanks everyone for their understanding and wishes all to know that at an appropriate time in the future, there will be an opportunity to celebrate Gene's life. Services will be announced prior to that date. Memorials may be made to the . Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 