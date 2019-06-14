Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Broussard Hebert. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 802 Alfred St Scott , LA 70583 (337)-234-2320 Send Flowers Obituary

Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Reverend Arockiadass Thanarajaraj, Parochial Vicar of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Lectors will be Maxine Brumbaugh and Donna Vice. Karen Broussard, organist and soloist, will sing for the services, "Amazing Grace", "To You O Lord I Lift My Soul", "Ave Maria", "Gifts of Finest Wheat", "I Am Not Alone", and "Jealous of All The Angels." Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Hebert Fremin and her husband, John and Joy Hebert and her significant other, Stephen Leger; one son, Gregory Hebert; one sister, Velma Broussard; one brother, Lawless Broussard; six grandchildren, Greg Arsement, II, Bryant Clark, Luke Fremin, Korey Hebert, Ross Hebert and Collin Hebert; and five great-great grandchildren, Myka Hebert, Evan Clark, Jace Hebert, Carson Clark, and Rhett Judice; and her fur baby Coco. She was preceded in death by her husband Leroy Joseph Hebert; parents, Joseph Broussard and Valerie Trahan Broussard; one son, Kendall Lee Hebert; seven sisters, Leoni Vicknair, Noemie Dartez, Benite Vincent, Nolia Broussard, Inez Duhon, Eugenia Jambon, and Lawrence Romero; and seven brothers, Dennis Broussard, Roy Broussard, Elton Broussard, Antoine Broussard, Eugene Broussard, Adam Broussard, and Wilfred Broussard. Helen Broussard Hebert was a native of Youngsville, Louisiana and resident of Scott for most of her life. She enjoyed sewing, babysitting, gardening, and watching "westerns" and football on T.V. She will always be remembered as a loving, kind person, and will be sadly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Ross Hebert, Bryant Clark, Greg Arsement, II, Andy John Fremin, Stephen Leger and Kevin Robin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Luke Fremin.

