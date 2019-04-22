Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Claude Faul. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service for Joel Claude Faul will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the memorial service. Mr. Faul, age 73, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Landry Extended Care. Joel was a member of the National Guard and was stationed at Fort Polk. He loved attending car shows and was a past member of the Antique Car Club. He was a crane operator for 30 plus years, a mechanic by trade, a great handyman and worked as the groundkeeper for the property of Dr. Ty Hargroder, MD. Joel was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Julie' Faul, of Arnaudville, LA; stepdaughters, Christine Lafleur and husband, Brian Martin, of Opelousas, LA; Annie Darbonne and husband, Tony, of Arnaudville, LA; Cindy Smithey of Erath, LA; his brothers, Randy "Boze" Faul and wife, Mary Sue Guidry Faul, of Sunset, LA; Mark Todd Faul of Church Point, LA; his sisters, Lou Doucet and husband, Sam, of Sunset, LA and Arlene Graves and husband, Jerry, of Opelousas, LA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Faul and Marceline Robertine Lecas Faul; his previous wife, Mona St. Cyr Faul and his previous, June Robique Faul. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at A Memorial Service for Joel Claude Faul will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 PM. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will conduct the memorial service. Mr. Faul, age 73, a resident of Opelousas, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Landry Extended Care. Joel was a member of the National Guard and was stationed at Fort Polk. He loved attending car shows and was a past member of the Antique Car Club. He was a crane operator for 30 plus years, a mechanic by trade, a great handyman and worked as the groundkeeper for the property of Dr. Ty Hargroder, MD. Joel was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughters, Amy Julie' Faul, of Arnaudville, LA; stepdaughters, Christine Lafleur and husband, Brian Martin, of Opelousas, LA; Annie Darbonne and husband, Tony, of Arnaudville, LA; Cindy Smithey of Erath, LA; his brothers, Randy "Boze" Faul and wife, Mary Sue Guidry Faul, of Sunset, LA; Mark Todd Faul of Church Point, LA; his sisters, Lou Doucet and husband, Sam, of Sunset, LA and Arlene Graves and husband, Jerry, of Opelousas, LA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Faul and Marceline Robertine Lecas Faul; his previous wife, Mona St. Cyr Faul and his previous, June Robique Faul. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close