Funeral Services for Mr. John Calvin Duhon, 86, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Mark Miley officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of The Rosary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. A native of Abbeville and a resident of Kaplan, Mr. Duhon died at 4:50PM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He loved horses and farming. He especially loved working with his tractor. He is survived by two sons, Joel Duhon and his wife Tina of Indian Bayou and Kevin Duhon and his wife Lisa of Vidor, TX; a daughter, Charmaine Duhon and her husband James Rush of Silsbee, TX; two sisters, Mildred "Millie" Brasseaux of Abbeville and Jo Lane D. Rot of Erath; ten grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deana Mae Adams Duhon; his parents, Evelor and Louise D. Duhon; a son, Chad Duhon, and a brother, Carlton Duhon. Serving as pallbearers will be Willie Duhon, James Suire, Marcus Duhon, John Duhon, Chris Suire, and Anthony Duhon. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Joel Duhon and Kevin Duhon. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 19 to June 22, 2019

