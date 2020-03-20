Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Elizabeth Selma Garrett Raine. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A private viewing will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for June Elizabeth Selma Garrett Raine, 91, who passed away on March 19, 2020. The memorial service and inurnment will take place at Asbury United Methodist on a later date. Mrs. Raine, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Leonidas "Byron" Garrett and the former Olga Johnson. We are celebrating the life of June Raine, 91, who passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her home. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 25, 1928, June was a wonderfully devoted and loving wife and mother. She was always there, dropping everything to offer endless help, love and support. While her children were growing up, she was an excellent homemaker, always working hard to make her home warm and beautiful. She felt having children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of her greatest accomplishments. She always taught them to make good decisions and be true to themselves. After her children grew up and went out on their own, June went to work with her husband, a geologist, as his Administrative Assistant. She took her work very seriously and did an impeccable job. Having grown up during the Great Depression, both of them knew what hard work was and soon built a successful oil and gas company named Raine Oil & Gas. June and her husband, John, had a very loving and inseparable relationship, with a bond like no other. You could often hear John endearingly say to her, "Hey good lookin', What ya got cookin'?" or "Hey Jellybean!" June loved to do volunteer work at the Needy Nook at Asbury United Methodist Church. She had many hobbies. She loved to crochet, making everyone in the family beautiful afghans, choosing colors and patterns unique to each recipient. She also loved to play piano and collected angels, swans, plates, and figures for her Christmas Village. June was a beautiful person with a never-ending love for her family. And just like her favorite color, yellow, she was bright and cheerful! She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 70 years, John Wesley Raine III; four children, John W. "Jack" Raine IV (Mary); Pamela Raine Provenza (Joe); Melinda Sue Raine; and Betty "Anne" Raine Diehl (Jim); nine grandchildren, John W. "Wes" Raine V (Roxanne); Byron Garrett Raine (Nicole); Patrick "Travis" Raine (Danielle); Joseph "Paul" Provenza IV; Amanda Rachel Provenza Adams (Jeremy); Brian Michael Provenza (Nina); Erik James Diehl; Elizabeth Brennan Diehl Knight (Nich); and Jennifer Raine Marie Diehl; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Alice Lach and Susan Danko, and Susan's daughters, Amy and Melanie; and brother-in-law, Harvey Beal, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Olga Garrett, and brother, Leonidas "L.B." Garrett. June will be missed by all that knew and loved her. 