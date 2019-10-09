Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine S. Hamilton. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Katherine S. Hamilton on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 2514 Old Jeanerette Rd, with Fr. Keith Landry as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The family requested visitation to be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, beginning at 8:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be conducted at 9:00 AM. A resident of New Iberia, Katherine Hamilton was born on June 6, 1955, to Jerome and Peggy Frey Hamilton in Mannheim, Germany. Having been born in Germany to a U.S. military family, she saw so much of the world from an early age. Her favorite places, however, always included a beach. Katherine was a woman of deep Christian faith. She was a member of the ladies' auxiliary at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge, as well as an active member of a bible study group with her friends, in New Iberia. She was a devoted grandmother and adored spending time with her grandsons. Kathrine is survived by her husband of 41 years, Philip Hamilton; one daughter, Jessica Hamilton-Begnaud and husband Cortney; one son, Joseph David Hamilton and wife Elizabeth; her mother, Peggy Frey; two brothers, Donivan Sonnier and Chris Ory; and one sister Susie Sonnier; three grandchildren; Connor Melancon, Alex Melancon and Copper Hamilton and, numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Jerome Sonnier. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Sacred Heart Church.

