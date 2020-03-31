Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth C. "Kenny" Peltier. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A private family graveside service was held for Kenneth "Kenny" C. Peltier, 68, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 10:30AM at Memorial Park Cemetery. Kenny passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Kenny was born December 25, 1951 to the late Morris Peltier Sr. and Lorena Guidry Peltier. Kenny was a lover of all people. He served for 25 years as an alter server at St. Peter's Catholic Church. He loved doing yardwork and enjoyed going to the annual gumbo cookoffs, watching parades and dancing at Bouligny Plaza. Kenny having possessed such an innocent, kind and loving nature touched many who came to know him. He will be very deeply missed by all. He is survived by his oldest brother, Morris Peltier Jr. and wife Priscilla, brother, Philip J. Peltier; sister, Melinda Baldridge and her husband Chris. Survivors also include 11 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great niece. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nancy M. Peltier; and a great nephew, Wyatt J. Martensen. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Brenna Castille, the 2nd floor medical staff at Iberia Medical Center, New Iberia Manor South Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Health for the exceptional care given to Kenny.

