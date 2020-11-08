1/1
Merlin "Sos" Valin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merlin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Merlin "SOS" Valin, age 84, who passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Valin was a native and resident of Opelousas having lived in Baton Rouge for over twenty-five years. He retired from Exxon Chemical with over twenty-six years of employment. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #3496 of Port Barre. Mr. Valin, affectionally known as "SOS" was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, woodworking and playing music. His fun loving nature will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Anna Lee Chapman Valin of Opelousas; two sons, Steven Keith Valin and his wife, Jeannie, of New Caney, TX and Phillip Clay Valin of Erwinville; one daughter, Joan Lynette Broussard and her husband, Ricky, of Erwinville; five grandchildren, Joshua and Noah Valin, Jason Seymour, Ashley Montagnino and Brady Valin; six great grandchildren, Layla and Saydee Valin, Nicholas, Jonah and Louie Montagnino and Brandtly Valin; two brothers, Henry Adam "Pistol" Valin and his wife, Gail, of Opelousas and William Keith Valin of Lafayette; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Ann "Moonie" Chachere of Opelousas and Audrey Faye Dupre and her husband, Wayne, of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Ivy Valin and the former Rita Virginia St. Cyr; one brother, Carl Louis Valin; and one sister, Rita Mae Watkins. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Merlin Valin be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved