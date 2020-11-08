Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas for Merlin "SOS
" Valin, age 84, who passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Valin was a native and resident of Opelousas having lived in Baton Rouge for over twenty-five years. He retired from Exxon Chemical with over twenty-six years of employment. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #3496 of Port Barre. Mr. Valin, affectionally known as "SOS
" was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, woodworking and playing music. His fun loving nature will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Anna Lee Chapman Valin of Opelousas; two sons, Steven Keith Valin and his wife, Jeannie, of New Caney, TX and Phillip Clay Valin of Erwinville; one daughter, Joan Lynette Broussard and her husband, Ricky, of Erwinville; five grandchildren, Joshua and Noah Valin, Jason Seymour, Ashley Montagnino and Brady Valin; six great grandchildren, Layla and Saydee Valin, Nicholas, Jonah and Louie Montagnino and Brandtly Valin; two brothers, Henry Adam "Pistol" Valin and his wife, Gail, of Opelousas and William Keith Valin of Lafayette; and two sisters, Gwendolyn Ann "Moonie" Chachere of Opelousas and Audrey Faye Dupre and her husband, Wayne, of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Ivy Valin and the former Rita Virginia St. Cyr; one brother, Carl Louis Valin; and one sister, Rita Mae Watkins. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Merlin Valin be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
