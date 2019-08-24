Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raphael "Keck" Guidry. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church for Raphael "Keck" Guidry, age 95, who passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels, will officiate at the services. Mr. Guidry was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Opelousas where he was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels. He was previously employed with Dezauche Canning Plant as an Equipment Electrician and was also a self-employed electrician for many years. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, from April 23, 1943 to December 11, 1945, where he was active in the campaigns of Northern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe. He had a green thumb and enjoyed working in his garden so much that he eventually became a truck farmer. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising his animals, and most of all, simply enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 75 years, who he married on December 19, 1943, Nora Arnaud Guidry of Opelousas; two sons, Donald Guidry and his wife, Louise, of Leander, TX and Glenn Guidry and his wife, Susan, of Opelousas; two daughters, Brenda Stephens and her husband, Kenneth, of Opelousas and Paula Lejeune and her husband, Deacon Barney, of Carencro; one son-in-law, Jeff Fuchs of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Stephen Bodman of York, PA, Alaina Castilla and her husband, Ruben, of Cedar Park, TX, Kimberly Latiolais and her husband, Jude, of Houston, TX, Paul Guidry and his wife, Catrina, of Lafayette, Christopher Stephens, and Amy Boudreaux and her husband, Ross, of Leander, TX; and nine great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Bodman, Brynn Bodman, Olivia Castilla, Tripp Castilla, Lilliana Boudreaux, Mia Boudreaux, Naomi Boudreaux, Hunter Guidry and Hailey Guidry. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Fuchs; one granddaughter, Andrea Beth Lejeune; his parents, Ulinor J. Guidry and the former Aurelia Taylor; six brothers, Leo Taylor, Sam Guidry, Claude Guidry, Fred Guidry, Lloyd Guidry and Sidney Guidry; and three sisters, Odette Lanclos, Lily McDaniel and Lou Patin. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, followed by the Eulogy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church for Raphael "Keck" Guidry, age 95, who passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Rev. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels, will officiate at the services. Mr. Guidry was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Opelousas where he was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels. He was previously employed with Dezauche Canning Plant as an Equipment Electrician and was also a self-employed electrician for many years. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, from April 23, 1943 to December 11, 1945, where he was active in the campaigns of Northern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe. He had a green thumb and enjoyed working in his garden so much that he eventually became a truck farmer. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising his animals, and most of all, simply enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 75 years, who he married on December 19, 1943, Nora Arnaud Guidry of Opelousas; two sons, Donald Guidry and his wife, Louise, of Leander, TX and Glenn Guidry and his wife, Susan, of Opelousas; two daughters, Brenda Stephens and her husband, Kenneth, of Opelousas and Paula Lejeune and her husband, Deacon Barney, of Carencro; one son-in-law, Jeff Fuchs of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Stephen Bodman of York, PA, Alaina Castilla and her husband, Ruben, of Cedar Park, TX, Kimberly Latiolais and her husband, Jude, of Houston, TX, Paul Guidry and his wife, Catrina, of Lafayette, Christopher Stephens, and Amy Boudreaux and her husband, Ross, of Leander, TX; and nine great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Bodman, Brynn Bodman, Olivia Castilla, Tripp Castilla, Lilliana Boudreaux, Mia Boudreaux, Naomi Boudreaux, Hunter Guidry and Hailey Guidry. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Fuchs; one granddaughter, Andrea Beth Lejeune; his parents, Ulinor J. Guidry and the former Aurelia Taylor; six brothers, Leo Taylor, Sam Guidry, Claude Guidry, Fred Guidry, Lloyd Guidry and Sidney Guidry; and three sisters, Odette Lanclos, Lily McDaniel and Lou Patin. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, followed by the Eulogy. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close