A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Richard "Dickie" Hollier, 59, who passed away on Monday, August 31 in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Richard's son, Nicholas, will give the eulogy for his father at the close of the Memorial Gathering at 3:30 p.m. in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Richard Anthony Hollier, affectionately known as "Dickie", was born December 21, 1960, in Opelousas, was a long-time resident of Acadiana and graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1978. Family meant everything to Dickie, and he leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. Dickie is survived by his three children, his daughter Ashleigh and sons Nicholas and Alexander Hollier, all of Lafayette; three siblings, Billy Hollier and his wife Debi, of Conroe, TX, Donna and Patrick Hollier, and one granddaughter, Emerson Hollier, all of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Katherine Hollier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dickie's name to The American Heart Association – Greater Southeast Affiliate by mail at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692, by phone at 800-242-8721 or online at www.heart.org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 981-7098
