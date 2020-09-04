A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Richard "Dickie" Hollier, 59, who passed away on Monday, August 31 in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Richard's son, Nicholas, will give the eulogy for his father at the close of the Memorial Gathering at 3:30 p.m. in the Fountain Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Richard Anthony Hollier, affectionately known as "Dickie", was born December 21, 1960, in Opelousas, was a long-time resident of Acadiana and graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1978. Family meant everything to Dickie, and he leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. Dickie is survived by his three children, his daughter Ashleigh and sons Nicholas and Alexander Hollier, all of Lafayette; three siblings, Billy Hollier and his wife Debi, of Conroe, TX, Donna and Patrick Hollier, and one granddaughter, Emerson Hollier, all of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Katherine Hollier. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dickie's name to The American Heart Association
– Greater Southeast Affiliate by mail at P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692, by phone at 800-242-8721 or online at www.heart.org.
