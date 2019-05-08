A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, for Ricky L. "Rick" Mosolf, beginning at 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Ricky Mosolf, age 68, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:40 PM at his residence in New Iberia. Ricky Mosolf was born on September 16, 1950 in Ft. Lewis, Washington to Dedrick and Darlene Robertson Mosolf. Rick had a passion for Formula One cars and racing. He loved history especially the Wild West period. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Shelby Landry Mosolf; one daughter, Dawn Atkinson and her husband Ian of Tucson, AZ; step-son, Jason Loftus of New Iberia; one brother, Robert Mosolf and wife Celia of Newport News, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents Dedrick and Darlene Robertson Mosolf. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337) 369-6336 is handling arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 8 to May 10, 2019